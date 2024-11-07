AUS-A vs IND-A: KL Rahul Flops Again, Dhruv Jurel Rocks The Stage With His Resilient 80-run Knock

Melbourne (Australia): India A batter continues to struggle down under despite the addition of senior batters in the likes of KL Rahul who failed to score big against the Australia A who were on the top throughout the day. However, it was wicketkeeper-batter who joined the side a day before the second unofficial Test match between India A and Australia, scored a dogged 80-run knock to help Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side to reach a respectable total in the first innings on day one in Australia on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Jurel, who didn't get to play Bangladesh and New Zealand despite his heroics in the series against England at home earlier this year, hit six boundaries and a couple of sixes in his knock.

Jurel and KL Rahul were added to the India-A squad ahead of the second unofficial Test. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to try KL Rahul as an opener amid reports that Indian captain Rohit Sharma going to miss the first or second Test of the five-Test series against Australia down under for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024, starting from November 22. On the other hand, Indian management wanted to give Dhruv Jurel, who hasn't played a Test in the last six months, some game time and see how he performs in pace-friendly conditions.

Coming to the match front, it was Michael Neser who ripped apart India's top order, leaving India A reeling at 11/4, claiming wickets in the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran (0 off 3 balls), Sai Sudharsan (golden duck), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (4 off 6 balls) and Scott Boland dismissing KL Rahul on fours runs.

Jurel was in the middle in the third over of India's innings, along with Devdutt Paddikal (26 off 55 balls). Both batters took their time and were steering the game forward until Nesser forced him to give a catch in the gully region. Jurel was batting at 24 runs off 91 balls in his innings as India took the break at 64 for 5.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been added to India's squad for BGT, missed yet another opportunity as he was caught behind when he tried to come dancing down the track and smash one out of the park but ended up edging it to the keeper. Jurel and Nitish would add 39 runs before Beau Webster dismissed the all-rounder and Tanush Kotian in quick succession to leave India reeling at 103 for 7.

Jurel would start to attack from this point as he slowly started to lose partners at the other end. The wicketkeeper did find some support from Prasidh Krishna and the duo added 36 runs before Jurel's stay was ended by McSweeney.

Prasidh was the last man to fall as the Indian innings came to an end at 161.