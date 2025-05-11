First Batter To Hit Test Triple Century In Australia Passes Away At Age of 84

Bob Cowper, who played 27 Test matches for Australia in the 1960s, has passed away at the age of 84. He is survived by wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera. The cricketer was reported to have reportedly died after battling with cancer for a long time.

The left-handed batter played a major part of his career for Victoria and played a total of 17 fixtures for them between 1959-60 and 1969-70, amassing 10,595 runs with an average of 53.78 with 26 centuries.

In the 27 matches played for the Test side, he amassed 2061 runs including five centuries. His knock of 307 against England at the MCG in 1966 was much talked about innings. It was the knock which saw Australia retain the Ashes. Also, he became the first batter to hit a Test triple hundred in Australia. Also, he boasted an average of 75.78 on the home soil.

He played his final Test of the international career in Leeds in 1968 during the Ashes Tour. He was also a part-time off-spinner and finished with 183 first-class wickets in his career.

"Cowper was an enormously talented left-hand batter renowned for his elegant stroke play, his patience at the crease and his ability to amass big totals," Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement mourning Cowper's death.

Interestingly, Cowper made the decision to step away from international cricket in order to be a sharebroker. He lived a glamorous life working in finance while living most of the year in Morocco.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket. Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the 1960s,” Mike Baird, CA chair, said in a statement.