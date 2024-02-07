Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

The second ODI between Australia Women and South Africa Women saw a bizarre event unfold with the on-field umpire adjudging the batter to be out despite the third umpire ruling him to be not out.

The second ODI between Australia Women and South Africa Women saw a bizarre event unfold with the on-field umpire adjudging the batter to be out despite the third umpire ruling him to be not out. The umpire corrected her mistake soon but the incident left everyone in the field into splits.

Sydney (Australia): Although technology has made cricket more flawless, it is still affected by human error sometimes. The same was on display during the second ODI between Australia Women and South Africa Women in Sydney on Wednesday as a hilarious incident saw the on-field umpire giving an incorrect decision even after direction from the third umpire.

The incident occurred during the first innings of the game when South Africa were batting and Sune Luus was on strike. Ashleigh Gardener, in the 24th over of the innings, bowled a good length delivery to the batter. Luus attempted to play a sweep on the delivery but missed the shot. The ball then hit her pads and the fielding team appealed for an LBW.

Australia then opted for a review to challenge the decision given by the umpire. The trajectory showed that the ball was pitching outside off but the impact was outside the line. Luus was not out as a result and the third umpire conveyed this to the on-field umpire.

However, the on-field umpire Claire Polosak shocked everyone by raising her finger after the message from the third umpire. The players from both teams were baffled seeing this decision being made. But, Polosak realised her mistake soon and changed the decision. The bizarre incident left everyone in splits and caught a lot of attention on social media as well.

Read More

  1. India Will Be More Ruthless if Kohli Returns for Remainder of Test Series: Nasser Hussain
  2. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test rankings, replaces Ashwin from top
  3. New Zealand move past India, Australia to secure top spot in WTC standings
Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

TAGGED:

AUS W vs SA WCricket UpdatesSune LuusAshleigh Gardener

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.