Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Sydney (Australia): Although technology has made cricket more flawless, it is still affected by human error sometimes. The same was on display during the second ODI between Australia Women and South Africa Women in Sydney on Wednesday as a hilarious incident saw the on-field umpire giving an incorrect decision even after direction from the third umpire.

The incident occurred during the first innings of the game when South Africa were batting and Sune Luus was on strike. Ashleigh Gardener, in the 24th over of the innings, bowled a good length delivery to the batter. Luus attempted to play a sweep on the delivery but missed the shot. The ball then hit her pads and the fielding team appealed for an LBW.

Australia then opted for a review to challenge the decision given by the umpire. The trajectory showed that the ball was pitching outside off but the impact was outside the line. Luus was not out as a result and the third umpire conveyed this to the on-field umpire.

However, the on-field umpire Claire Polosak shocked everyone by raising her finger after the message from the third umpire. The players from both teams were baffled seeing this decision being made. But, Polosak realised her mistake soon and changed the decision. The bizarre incident left everyone in splits and caught a lot of attention on social media as well.