AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja available for Gabba test after head blow

Hyderabad: Australian opener Usman Khawaja will be available for selection for the second and final Test of the series after getting hit on his jaw during the second innings of the first Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Friday last.

Cricket Australia on Monday announced the left-hander's availability for the second Test by releasing a statement which stated, "Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion and he will train at the Gabba tomorrow."

The 37-year-old completed concussion assessments on Sunday and Monday, and then was cleared as fit to open the innings for Australia along with his partner Steve Smith on his home ground- the Gabba in Brisbane.

The southpaw had suffered a blow on his jaw on a short-pitch delivery bowled by a debutant Shamar Joseph, who bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test. After an initial on-field check up from the physio, Usman Khawaja was advised to retire hurt.

He cleared the initial concussion test in the dressing room. The scans also came positively as it did not show any signs of a fracture. He was then monitored for a possible delayed concussion and hence did not take a part in the remaining game.

The opener shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit (sic)!”

Khawaja had a decent outing in the Adelaide Test, smashing 45 off 111 balls in the first innings and 9 off 20 in the second innings, before calling himself retired hurt. The second Test will be played at The Gabba stadium in Brisbane, starting from Thursday, January 25.