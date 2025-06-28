WI vs AUS: Australia Moves To Top Of WTC Points Table With Fourth Consecutive Win In Barbados

Hyderabad: Australia beat West Indies by 159 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. With the triumph, Australia moved to the top of the points table, overtaking England after they beat India at Headingley in the first Test of the bilateral series between the two nations.

Australia on top in the WTC points table

With the win, Australia has moved to the top of the points table, overtaking England in the points table for the ongoing WTC cycle. England had occupied the top spot after a win against India in the Headingley Test. India has slumped even below Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and is in fifth place currently. Overall, three Tests have been played in the ongoing WTC cycle, with Australia and England winning their match while the Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw.

Josh Hazlewood’s five-wicket haul

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was on fire in the second innings of the first Test and picked up a five-wicket haul. Thanks to his fiery spell, the hosts failed to survive even for 35 overs in the final innings of the match. They got bundled out in 33.4 overs on a total of 141. Hazlewood’s scalps included John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase and Jomel Warrican. Also, in the first inning,s he finished with the bowling figures of 2/41.

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph played a cameo of 44 runs from 22 deliveries but that just elated the inevitable - West Indies’ loss. Nathan Lyon picked a couple of wickets and handed the West Indies team a 159-run defeat.

"There was enough in the wicket, up-and-down from a length. It's just about hitting that area time and time again and being patient. I'm just enjoying cricket, Tests at the moment. Good team, atmosphere,” Hazlewood stated.

Travis Head Sets Up Win

The Australian team orchestrated their victory through some brilliant batting across three sessions. Beau Webster (63) and Travis Head (61) stitched a century for the fifth wicket, and that set the tone for an Aussie win. He was dismissed by a searing yorker from Shamar Joseph.

Alex Carey played a knock of 65 runs, which featured a gigantic six onto the roof of the stadium, which sealed the contest for the Australian side. Australia demonstrated with the win why they are the world’s best team right now.