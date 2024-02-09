AUS vs WI 1st T20I: Warner, Zampa Star as Australia Beat West Indies by 11 Runs

Hobart (Australia): Swashbuckling opener David Warner's quickfire 70 off just 36 balls and Adam Zampa's three-for (3 for 26) powered Australia to thrash West Indies by 11 runs in a high-scoring first T20 match at Bellerive Oval here on Friday.

Opener David Warner, who was playing his 100th T20I, celebrated the occasion by scoring 70 off just 36 balls. Left-handed batter Warner and Tim David (37 not out off 17 balls) provided a strong finish for Australia to reach 213-7 in the first Twenty20 international.

West Indies, which needed to chase down its second-highest-ever T20 total, couldn't capitalize on a brisk start from Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) as Adam Zampa struck crucial blows and restricted the opposition's chase to 202-8 in its 20 overs.

Just pleasing to get the win, said Warner, who quit Test cricket after Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 at home, but said he wanted to play the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and the Caribbean before leaving the shortest format.

"I feel refreshed, a lot of energy, the guys have told me to calm down a bit," Warner said. "I've said I want to play the World Cup and finish there.

Australia, which will be playing six T20s over the next three weeks, routed West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series. The second game of the three-match series will be played on Sunday in Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval (With agency inputs).