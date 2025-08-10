AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Hyderabad: After locking horns in the final of the World Test Championship, Australia and South Africa are ready to square off against each other in the T20 format. South Africa won the WTC title, beating Australia in the final, and so the Aussies will be aiming to take revenge by beating the South African side. Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin will host the first two T20Is of the series, marking a notable return to international cricket after a 17-year absence.
Australia in sublime form
Australia are coming into the T20I series on the back of a 5-0 win against the Caribbean side in the shortest format of the game. They also beat the West Indies in the Test series. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis scored 205 and 172 runs respectively.
Aiden Markram on the eve of battle 🏏🔥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 9, 2025
Speaking about the challenge of playing in Darwin, our T20 captain acknowledges the testing conditions but backs the Proteas’ preparation and mindset heading into this opening T20I against Australia.🎙#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/T8PRmYpjxE
South Africa lost in the final of the tri-series
After the Test series against Zimbabwe, South Africa struggled in the tri-series, including New Zealand. They lost against the Blackcaps thrice in the series, including the final. The return of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will boost the top order of the South African side.
One Last Push! 💪— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 9, 2025
The Proteas men are wrapping up preparations before the first T20I showdown with Australia tomorrow. 🏏🇿🇦#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/vSA15dhrch
Head-to-head records
Australia and South Africa have played 25 T20 internationals against each other, and Australia have dominated the matchup. Australia have won 17 matches while South Africa have emerged triumphant on eight occasions. Both teams have played against each other in seven matches on Australian soil, with the home team winning five while their opposition winning two matches.
International cricket is back in Darwin 🤩— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2025
Game one on Sunday is a sell out, don’t miss out on game two this Tuesday 🎟️ https://t.co/oDbjMr66XU pic.twitter.com/QBhf49Ciss
Notably, both sides will play against each other on Australian soil after a gap of seven years.
AUS vs SA 1st T20I live streaming details
Where will the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I be played?
The first encounter of the three-match series will be played on August 10. The match will start at 2:45 PM IST at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SA 1st T20I?
The telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. Also, the live streaming will be shown on JioHotstar.
Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.
South Africa:
Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter.