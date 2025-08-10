ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Hyderabad: After locking horns in the final of the World Test Championship, Australia and South Africa are ready to square off against each other in the T20 format. South Africa won the WTC title, beating Australia in the final, and so the Aussies will be aiming to take revenge by beating the South African side. Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin will host the first two T20Is of the series, marking a notable return to international cricket after a 17-year absence.

Australia in sublime form

Australia are coming into the T20I series on the back of a 5-0 win against the Caribbean side in the shortest format of the game. They also beat the West Indies in the Test series. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis scored 205 and 172 runs respectively.

South Africa lost in the final of the tri-series

After the Test series against Zimbabwe, South Africa struggled in the tri-series, including New Zealand. They lost against the Blackcaps thrice in the series, including the final. The return of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will boost the top order of the South African side.

Head-to-head records

Australia and South Africa have played 25 T20 internationals against each other, and Australia have dominated the matchup. Australia have won 17 matches while South Africa have emerged triumphant on eight occasions. Both teams have played against each other in seven matches on Australian soil, with the home team winning five while their opposition winning two matches.