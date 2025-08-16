ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

Hyderabad: With the three-match T20I series levelled at 1-1, the third and final match is set to be played at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on Saturday. With the T20 World Cup to be played next year, the series will help the teams plan their preparations based on the results of the series. Australia were eliminated in the Super 8s in the 2024 edition, while South Africa concluded the tournament as runners-up after conceding a defeat against India in the final.

Dewald Brevis fifty in 2nd T20I

The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis shone in the second match of the series with a knock of an unbeaten 125 from just 56 deliveries. It was the highest individual score by a South African in T20 cricket and played a key role in the team’s 53-run win.

Brevis’s scintillating knock, laced with 12 fours and eight sixe,s rescued the Proteas from 57/3 to 218/7. Kwena Mphaka picked three wickets, playing a key role in bundling out Australia for 165 in 17.4 overs.

The defeat ended a nine-match winning streak in the format and also highlighted some middle-order issues.

Head to head records

Both teams have played 27 T20Is since 2006, with Australia having an upper hand in the matchup. They have won 18 matches while South Africa have emerged triumphant on nine occasions.