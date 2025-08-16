AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

Hyderabad: With the three-match T20I series levelled at 1-1, the third and final match is set to be played at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on Saturday. With the T20 World Cup to be played next year, the series will help the teams plan their preparations based on the results of the series. Australia were eliminated in the Super 8s in the 2024 edition, while South Africa concluded the tournament as runners-up after conceding a defeat against India in the final.
Dewald Brevis fifty in 2nd T20I
The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis shone in the second match of the series with a knock of an unbeaten 125 from just 56 deliveries. It was the highest individual score by a South African in T20 cricket and played a key role in the team’s 53-run win.
All heart, all hustle, and all in. 💪🔥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 15, 2025
The Proteas turned training into a battleground ahead of tomorrow’s T20I series decider against Australia. 🏏🇿🇦 #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/fpB3pNentd
Brevis’s scintillating knock, laced with 12 fours and eight sixe,s rescued the Proteas from 57/3 to 218/7. Kwena Mphaka picked three wickets, playing a key role in bundling out Australia for 165 in 17.4 overs.
The defeat ended a nine-match winning streak in the format and also highlighted some middle-order issues.
High press? Zonal marking? Nah, we call it " slip cordon defence." 😂— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 15, 2025
a little soccer to sharpen reflexes before smashing it in the nets. 💪🇿🇦#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/Sccu1SlVWg
Head to head records
Both teams have played 27 T20Is since 2006, with Australia having an upper hand in the matchup. They have won 18 matches while South Africa have emerged triumphant on nine occasions.
We’re just a day away from the 3rd and final T20I of the series against Australia! 🔥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 14, 2025
Our Proteas continue to sharpen their skills in preparation for a fierce battle to clinch the series. 🏏⚡ #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/Nd3bNes9ZA
Pitch report
Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns usually assist bowlers for the first few overs. The batting could become trickier as the game progresses.
AUS vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming details
Where will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?
The first encounter of the three-match series will be played on August 16. The match will start at 2:45 PM IST at Marrara Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SA 3rd T20I?
The telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. Also, the live streaming will be shown on JioHotstar.
Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.
South Africa:
Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter.