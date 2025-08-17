AUS vs SA 3rd T20: Dewald Brevis Surpasses Virat Kohli To Script His Name In Record Books

Hyderabad: 22-year-old South African batter Dewald Brevis has scripted his name in the record books, surpassing a significant record of star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Brevis, also known as Baby AB for his range of strokes resembling those of the former South Africa great AB de Villiers, achieved the feat by scoring a brilliant half-century in the third T20 match against Australia.

Although he inked his name in the record books, South Africa lost the third and final T20I of the bilateral series against Australia. The Australian team reached the target of 172 runs with two wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Brevis’ whirlwind knock

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. However, they suffered an early blow, including Aiden Markram’s (1) dismissal in the very first over. Brevis came to rescue the team when they were reduced to 49/3. He smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground and completed his half-century in just 22 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, he hit 1 four and 6 sixes. Brevis was dismissed on 53 by Nathan Ellis as he was caught in the deep.

Brevis overtakes Virat Kohli

Brevis broke the record of Team India's star batter Virat Kohli in the match. He surpassed the ace Indian batter in terms of hitting the most sixes in T20Is against Australia in Australia. Brevis hit a total of 14 sixes in the recent series against Australia in Australia.

Earlier, the record was owned by Virat Kohli with 12 sixes. Dewald Brevis achieved this feat in just 3 innings, while Kohli hit 12 sixes in 10 innings.

Brevis completed his fifty in just 22 balls, becoming the batter to score the fastest half-century against Australia in Australia. Earlier, Ravi Bopara owned the record by smashing a fifty in just 23 balls.

Most runs scored in the series by Brevis

Although South Africa lost the three-match series 1-2, Brevis’ performance turned out to be one of the positive developments for them. The youngster impressed the cricket fraternity by becoming the highest run-getter in the series with a tally of 204 runs at a strike rate of 180. He also scored two fifties in the series.

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

Brevis (53) and Rassie van der Dussen (38) were the star performers for the South African team and played a key role in the team’s total of 172/7. Glenn Maxwell helped Australia cross the finish line with an impressive knock of 62 runs from 36 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Australia won the three-match series by 2-1.