AUS vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI?

Hyderabad: After the completion of a thrilling T20I series, where Australia won 2-1, both Australia and South Africa are set to meet each other in a three-match ODI series. The series will start from August 19, when the 1st ODI will be played.

Australia last played an ODI when they met India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy and suffered a defeat. The team has witnessed three retirements since then - Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith and Heinrich Klaasen.

Australia had to make changes to their initial squad in the series as they faced three injuries - Matt Short (side), Mitchell Owen (concussion) and Lance Morris (back). That opened the door for Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie and Matt Kuhnemann.

South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma, and Keshav Maharaj will also return to bring experience to the spin attack.

Head-to-head records

South Africa have dominated the proceedings against Australia in the head-to-head records. In the 110 ODI matches played between the two nations, Australia have won 51 matches while the South African side has won on 55 occasions. Three matches ended in a tie while one match ended in a no result.