AUS vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI?

Hyderabad: After the completion of a thrilling T20I series, where Australia won 2-1, both Australia and South Africa are set to meet each other in a three-match ODI series. The series will start from August 19, when the 1st ODI will be played.
Australia last played an ODI when they met India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy and suffered a defeat. The team has witnessed three retirements since then - Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith and Heinrich Klaasen.
Australia had to make changes to their initial squad in the series as they faced three injuries - Matt Short (side), Mitchell Owen (concussion) and Lance Morris (back). That opened the door for Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie and Matt Kuhnemann.
South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma, and Keshav Maharaj will also return to bring experience to the spin attack.
Head-to-head records
South Africa have dominated the proceedings against Australia in the head-to-head records. In the 110 ODI matches played between the two nations, Australia have won 51 matches while the South African side has won on 55 occasions. Three matches ended in a tie while one match ended in a no result.
Pitch report
Cazaly's Stadium is known to be slower as compared to the other surfaces. Thus, it makes batting a bit challenging. Historically, the teams winning the toss prefer to bowl first as chasing becomes easier in the second innings. So, the toss might play a crucial role in the result of the match.
AUS vs SA 1st ODI live streaming details
Where will the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?
The first encounter of the three-match series will be played on August 19. The match will start at 10 AM IST at the Cazalys Stadium, Cairns.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India?
The telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. Also, the live streaming will be shown on JioHotstar.
Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen