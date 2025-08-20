ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Keshav Maharaj Creates History As South Africa Register Their Biggest Win Against Australia

Keshav Maharaj became the first South African spinner to take 300 ODI wickets thanks to his five-wicket haul.

Keshav Maharaj picked a five-wicket haul (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST

Hyderabad: South Africa kicked off the three-match ODI series with a 98-run victory in the first match at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on Tuesday. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavum and Matthew Breetzke shone with the bat while Keshav Maharaj starred with a five-wicket haul. South Africa is aiming to bounce back on the tour after losing the three-match T20I series against Australia.

The match saw multiple records being scripted as South Africa registered their biggest win over Australia, while Keshav Maharaj became the first South African spinner to achieve a unique feat.

Biggest win by runs for South Africa against Australia

Australia opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but the South African top order dished out a clinical display to turn the decision in their favour. Markram (82), Bavuma (65) and Breetzke (57) scored half-centuries to take the team to 223/3 from 39.5 overs. Wiaan Mulder handled the finishing duties after that, playing a knock of unbeaten 31 runs from 26 deliveries. He guided South Africa to 296/8 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. Travis Head picked up four wickets for the Australian side.

Australia kept losing wickets in response while Mitchell Marsh held one end with a knock of 88 runs from 96 deliveries. Keshav Maharaj was the architect of the destruction, taking five wickets while conceding just 33 runs from 10 overs.

With the victory, South Africa managed to register their biggest win by runs against Australia, breaking the previous record of an 82-run win in Perth in 1994.

Maharaj becomes the first spinner to take 300 wickets

Keshav Maharaj became the first South African spinner to reach the landmark of 300 international wickets. Coming into the match, he needed just one wicket to reach the feat, and he achieved the milestone with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

PlayerMatchesWicketsBest Figures5-Wkt Haul
Keshav Maharaj1473049/12912
Imran Tahir1622917/457
Nicky Boje1571965/214
Hugh Tayfield371709/11314
Tabraiz Shamsi1271685/242

Maharaj also became the second fastest South African spinner to take an ODI five-wicket haul in the least number of deliveries after Imran Tahir. He picked the five-wicket haul after 26 deliveries, while Imran Tahir achieved it after just 23 balls in the match against Zimbabwe at Bloemfontein in 2018.

  • 18 Ryan Burl vs Aus Townsville 2022
  • 18 Aryan Dutt vs Nam Kirtipur 2024
  • 23 Imran Tahir vs Zim Bloemfontien 2018
  • 24 Rashid Khan vs WI Gros Islet 2017
  • 25 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Zim Colombo RPS 2024
  • 26 Keshav Maharaj vs Aus Cairns 2025

TAGGED:

