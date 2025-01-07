Ravi Shastri Slams BCCI Over Injury Management Of Mohammed Shami

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has questioned the modus operandi of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) around the injury of Mohammed Shami. He also stated that Shami should have been part of the Indian team in Australia despite fitness concerns. The uncertainty around Shami playing in the Indian squad lasted till the third Test of the series. But, before the confirmation of him being ruled, there were a few contrasting reports around it.

The right-arm pacer has been away from international cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury. He then underwent a knife for the same but developed a knee injury after that. It led to swelling which further complicated his rehabilitation. The recovery needed some more time.

Shami bowled 43 overs in a Ranji Trophy match in November and played nine Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy fixtures. However, due to his knee issue, he was ruled out of the remaining two Test matches of the series.

"To be honest, I was very surprised with the communication going on in the media as to what exactly happened to Mohammed Shami," Shastri told ICC.

"Where is he when it comes to recovery? He's been sitting in the NCA for I don't know how long. Why can't proper communication come out on where he stands? A player of his ability, I would have brought him to Australia."

Shastri also stated that Shami should have been part of the Indian team touring Australia even if he was not 100 % fit.

"I would have kept him part of the team and made sure that his rehabilitation was done with the team. And then if we thought by the third Test match that no, this guy can't play the rest of the series, I would let him go,” he stated.

"But I would have brought him with the team, kept him, monitored him with the best of the physios and best of the advice even from international physios who are in Australia and seeing how he went. But I would have kept him in the mix."