AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Bumrah Joins Kapil Dev In Elite List, Becomes 2nd Indian Bowler To Achieve Unique Feat In Australia

Brisbane: India are up against Australia in the ongoing five-match Test series and the series is levelled at 1-1. Jasprit Bumrah has been in brilliant form in the series and he showed it in the first innings of the ongoing fixture as well.

The right-arm pacer took a five-wicket haul on the second day of the Brisbane Test and with the dismissal of Mitchell Starc on Day 3, he owned one more record in Test cricket. With the dismissal of the left-hand batter, Bumrah became only the second Indian bowler to take 50 wickets on Australian soil after Kapil Dev. The 31-year-old has taken 50 wickets from 19 innings so far with a bowling strike rate of 42.82. Kapil Dev has 51 wickets to his name with a bowling average of 24.58 and a strike rate of 61.50.

With two more wickets, Bumrah will become the leading Indian wicket-taker in Tests in Australia surpassing Kapil Dev.

On the second day of the match, Jasprit Bumrah became the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He registered eight five-wicket hauls in the SENA countries and surpassed Kapil Dev who had seven five-wicket hauls in the four countries combined.

Bowler Matches Inns Wkts Econ 5 10 N Kapil Dev (IND) 11 21 51 2.39 5 - JJ Bumrah (IND) 10* 19 50 2.49 3 - A Kumble (IND) 10 18 49 3.46 4 1 R Ashwin (IND) 11 19 40 2.93 - -

Earlier in the series, he became only the third Indian to take 50-plus Test wickets in a calendar year after Kapil Dev (twice - 1979 and 1983) and Zaheer Khan (2002). He is currently leading the all-formats wicket tally in 2024 with 73 wickets from 20 games with a bowling strike rate of 26.6 and four five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah completed his sixth wicket with the dismissal of Starc and played a pivotal role for the Indian bowling unit. Steve Smith and Travis Head scored centuries for the Australian team and they were heading for a 450-plus total.

The stakes are high in the ongoing India-Australia Test series as the result might impact the chances of both teams to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India need to win all of their remaining matches to keep their fate in their own hands while two wins might almost ensure Australia of a place in the contest.