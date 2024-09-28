ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG: Mitchell Starc Registers Unwanted Record By Conceding 28 Runs In An Over

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was on the receiving end of the carnage from the England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. He smashed Starc for 28 runs in an over which included four sixes and a boundary.

London (England): Liam Livingstone was at his very best in the fourth ODI against Australia and played a knock of 62 runs from just 27 deliveries. Mitchell Starc was the bowler who was at the receiving end of the carnage from the England all-rounder most of the time. The left-arm Aussie pacer scripted an unwanted record in the last over of the innings conceding 28 runs from the over. He broke the previous record held by Simon Davis as he leaked 26 runs from a single over in 1987.

Being invited to bat first, England amassed a total of 312/5 from 39 overs. Ben Duckett scored 63 runs while Harry Brook scored 87 runs from just 58 balls. Livingstone carved destruction at the back end of the innings by amassing unbeaten 62 runs from 27 balls.

Livingstone welcomed Starc in the 39th over with a straight six over long-on on the first delivery. The next one was a dot ball but the 31-year-old came up with a hat-trick of sixes while targeting leg-side. On the last ball, Stac bowled a full delivery outside off and the England batter responded with an aerial stroke over the covers which earned him four runs.

Livingstone also scored the fastest fifty in ODIs at Lord’s from only 25 deliveries. He equalled Andre Flintoff’s record of hitting most sixes in an innings at Lord’s (7). England also scripted the record for most sixes by a team (12) at the historic venue.

Australia failed to chase the target and were bundled out on 126. With the English victory, the series is now levelled at 1-1.

