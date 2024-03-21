AUS vs BAN : Elysse Perry Makes Most Appearances for Australia in ODIs; Surpasses Alex Blackwell

Mirpur (Bangladesh): Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry carved out a place for herself in the history book on Thursday by appearing in the most one-dayers for the Australian women’s cricket team in her 145th match as they took on Bangladesh in the first ODI of the bilateral series.

Perry surpassed Alex Blackwell who has 144 ODI fixtures to her name while playing for Australia. However, the 33-year-old managed to muster only a couple of runs during her stay at the crease as she was dismissed by Sultana Khatun.

In the all-time list of most ODIs played by women cricketers, Perry is now in the joint sixth spot along with former New Zealand batter Amy Sattherthwaite. Mithali Raj is at the top of the list with 232 matches to her name while pacer Jhulan Goswami is at the second spot with 204 appearances. Charlotte Edwards has played 191 fixtures while Kiwi all-rounder Suzie Bates occupies the fourth spot with 157 matches.

South African batter Mignon du Preez and West Indian all-rounder Stafanie Taylor both have played in 154 ODIs. The all-rounder made her ODI debut in 2007 and has accumulated 3896 runs in the format so far while taking 163 wickets.

Notably, Bangladesh’s Nahida Akhter also registered her name in the history books as she became the highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format for the national side with 53 wickets to her name overtaking Salma Khatun who has taken 52 wickets so far.