Four Wickets In Four Balls! Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi Creates History In Duleep Trophy

Hyderabad: Auqib Nabi inked history on Friday during the Duleep Trophy to become the first bowler in the tournament's history and fourth in first-class cricket to take four wickets in four balls. The right-arm pacer achieved the feat during the match between the North Zone and East Zone.

The 28-year-old was right on the money and picked a hat-trick in the last three balls of the 53rd over. He dismissed Virat Singh on the fourth delivery of the over and followed it up with Manishi and Mukhtar Hussain's wickets. With the triple strike, he scripted his name in the record books, becoming the third bowler in the Duleep Trophy to bag a hat-trick after Kapil Dev (North Zone vs West Zone, 1978-79) and Sairaj Bahutule (West Zone vs East Zone, 2001).

The right-arm pacer continued his momentum in the next over and got rid of Suraj Sindhu, taking four wickets in four balls. He also took the wickets of Mohammed Shami to complete the five-wicket haul for just 28 runs.

Hat-tricks in Duleep Trophy history

Kapil Dev – North Zone vs West Zone, 1978

Sairaj Bahutule – West Zone vs East Zone, 2001

Auqib Nabi – North Zone vs East Zone, 2025

Indian bowlers with four wickets in four balls in First-Class cricket

S.S. Saini – Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, 1988-89

Mohammed Mudhasir – Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan, 2018-19

Kulwant Khejroliya – Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, 2023-24

Auqib Nabi – North Zone vs East Zone, 2025-26

Who is Auqib Nabi?

The right-arm pacer made his first-class debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 and bowled an impressive spell instantly. He bowled a spell of 3 for 35 against Karnataka in the quarter-final. He didn’t get any wickets in the second innings, but was the most economical bowler in the match. In his debut season, he scalped 24 wickets from seven matches with a brilliant average of 18.50. His performances also included two five-wicket hauls.

Auqib grabbed the limelight last season, taking 49 wickets from nine matches at an extraordinary average of 13.08.