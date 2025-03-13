ATM vs RMA: Atletico Madrid Knocked Out Of UCL Even After Beating Real Madrid In Round Of 16

Madrid: Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture in the UEFA Champions League was not good enough to help them advance into the quarterfinal. Despite winning the fixture, the team got knocked out of the tournament. The contest between both the teams ended in 2-2 after extra time on Wednesday, and so the winner was determined based on penalties. Madrid had won the first leg 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last week.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher scored an early goal for the club, which helped Atletico score a 1-0 victory. He scored the fastest goal by an Englishman in the Champions Trophy by finding the back of the net just after 27 seconds. The match ended in an aggregate 2-2, and so it went into the penalties. Antonio Rüdiger converted the winning penalty kick for the team, and Real won by 4-2 based on penalties.

However, the match was marred in controversy as the final penalty kick was denied in a controversial manner. Forward Julián Álvarez was taking the spot kick for the hosts, but he slipped, and his left foot touched the ball. It might have made the penalty scoreline 2-2, but the referee invalidated the strike for two touches.

"I felt that he touched the ball twice and I told the referee," Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said after the match. "It's not easy to see that. It was a bit of bad luck for them there."

The Spanish club will now face Arsenal, who also advanced into the last 8 along with Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund.