Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: La Liga has contributed numerous historic and formidable football clubs to the world. The league is currently in its 94th edition, the 2024-25 and Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Celta Vigo at Balaídos in Vigo on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Both Atletico and Celta Vigo have won three matches each out of the six games played so far this season. The difference in their rankings is due to the number of matches in which each team has either drawn or lost. Atletico Madrid drew their last match against Rayo Vallecano, while Celta Vigo came with a disappointing loss in their last match against Athletic Club. Climbing up the table is the goal for both teams, so winning this match would be their immediate priority. At present, Atletico is in fourth position on the table, while Celta Vigo is in ninth place.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo - La Liga 2024-25 Schedule What is the date for the Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match?

The match between Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo will occur on Thursday, September 27.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will start at 8:00 PM BST local time in the UK on Saturday, 12:30 AM IST on September 27 (early hours of Thursday).

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium in Vigo, Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in UK?

The UK viewers can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match through Premier Sports network from 4:00 PM BST.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed through the GXR World app and website in India. The match will not be telecast in India. It will start at 12:30 AM IST early hours on Thursday.