Athletes To Stay ‘Afloat’ During Asian Games 2026

Japan: Japan is all set to make a new and interesting arrangement for the athletes at the next edition of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. A floating village will be the home of athletes at the 20th edition of the continental showpiece which is scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026. During the Asian Games, more than 4600 people which includes athletes, coaching staff and hospitality professionals will stay on a cruise ship.

The decision to accommodate the visiting contingents has been looked upon as a cost-effective alternative to building permanent accommodation. A cruise ship docked at Kinjo Pier in Nagoya Port will be leased to convert into residential arrangements for the participating athletes.

23 Sports are part of the Asian Games. The athletes will compete across archery, basketball 3x3, canoe/kayak (sprint), cycling – mountain bike, cycling – BMX Racing, football (men), gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, kurash, mixed martial arts, rowing, rugby, sepak takraw, sport climbing, squash, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu. All the athletes will stay on on cruise ship at Nagoya Port which is closer to the venue where all the games will be held.

“It is always good to have something unique. This has never been done before in the Asian Games – to have a cruise ship docked in the port as the Asian Games Village,” said Max Mager, Technical Delegate for BMX Racing.

“I think it will be very exciting for the athletes – a once in a lifetime experience, maybe. It will be very interesting, and I fully support the idea.”

The cruise ship will also have a lot of services such as catering, a gymnasium, and storage for equipment.

“The cruise ship housing 4,600 people and Asian Games Villas (temporary container homes) for 2,400 participants at Garden Pier will form the two elements of the Asian Games Athletes’ Plaza, connected by a 15-minute shuttle bus ride over 6.5 km,” said the Olympic Council of Asia.

The concept of the cruise ship was implemented in the Paris Olympics where 48 surfers were accommodated on five cruise ships.