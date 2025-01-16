ETV Bharat / sports

"Our Target is Gold": Athletes Gear Up for 5th Khelo India Winter Games in Kashmir's Gulmarg

Srinagar: The fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be held from February 22 to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, while ice-based events will take place in Ladakh from January 23 to 27. According to officials, the Khelo India Winter Games will witness the participation of more than 1,000 athletes from across the country in Gulmarg.



The Khelo India Winter Games, aimed at promoting winter sports and tourism, will feature competitions in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and ski mountaineering, with athletes representing states and union territories across India. "Just like last year, over 1,000 athletes will be competing in Gulmarg," Farhat Naik, General Secretary of the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.



He further said, "Athletes are currently practising on the slopes, and all arrangements for the successful conduct of the games are being made. The ski patrol team is also tirelessly working on the slopes and mitigating risks in avalanche-prone areas to avoid any untoward incidents."



In the fourth edition of the games, over 1,200 participants, including more than 700 athletes, 141 support staff, 113 technical officials, and over 250 volunteers and sports-specific volunteers, competed for a total of 136 medals. The Army topped the medal tally with 10 gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. Karnataka finished second with nine gold and two silver medals. Ladakh ended their run in sixth position with two gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals, while the host Jammu & Kashmir secured the ninth rank with one gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.



Speaking about the preparations, Maryam Farooq, a silver medalist in the last edition, said: "This year, my target is nothing less than a gold medal, and that is why I am practicing very hard. This time, the snow is less in Gulmarg, which means the slopes are not good yet, but the good news is that snowfall is continuing, and we expect good powder during the competitions."



For Haya Muzaffar, a skier from Srinagar, the Khelo India Winter Games is a good platform for international winter sports. "I participated last year too. This year, I am again on the slopes. The Khelo India Winter Games is proving to be a great platform for skiers and snowboarders to improve their game."



She further said, "The competition is tough, and that means more practice is required. The tougher, the better. Last year, the Army and Karnataka waved the flag. This year, we are working hard to wave our flag on our slopes. I want to win gold for J&K."



Meanwhile, a high-level panel has also been formed, with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as Co-Chairpersons of the Organizing-cum-Coordination Committee.



According to officials, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will be the chairperson for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.



"The panel will act as the apex body for policy directions and guidance for the successful conduct of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025. Two prominent sportspersons, Gul Mustafa and Hafeeza Hassan, are also members of the Executive Committee," officials said.



On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the Z-Morh (Sonamarg) Tunnel, declared Gulmarg the "winter sports capital of the country."