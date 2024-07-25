ETV Bharat / sports

At Paris Olympics, Anti-doping Leaders Accept That Some Cheating Is Inevitable

Paris (France): The days are over when Olympic organizers and anti-doping officials would typically predict the cleanest games ever. Not at these Paris Olympics. "It's not our role to do it," World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka said Thursday.

"It's not that now we want to ensure that every single athlete is clean. We do not," Banka said at the agency's pre-games news conference.

"You will never eliminate doping from the sporting landscape. You will always find someone who wants to cheat. The lesson of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics is that it can take years to judge how clean or dirty it was. Dozens of medals were stripped and athletes disqualified years after those competitions, in large part because more advanced testing could be used on samples."

The samples taken in Paris will be stored and can be re-tested until 2034 in a program run by the International Testing Agency (ITA), the operational wing of the global anti-doping system based in the Olympic home city of Lausanne, Switzerland. Our role is to oversee the system, Banka said of Montreal-based WADA, to make sure the system is robust, to make sure that we are using all the existing tools to test athletes properly. And, not to tell you that the Games are going to be totally clean and you will not have even one single positive test," said the 39-year-old former 400-meter runner from Poland.