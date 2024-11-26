Assam's Remote Villages Are Drawing International Attention, Courtesy Volleyballs

Tezpur (Assam): Initiated by former captain of the Indian Volleyball team Abhijit Bhattacharya, Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) has not only given a sports platform to the rural children but also assured to take care of the mental and physical welfare of the children through volleyball. With its unique effort to make the sport popular and involve children, the BVL has recently drawn the attention of international bodies like Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

The BVL, where the organizers have also ensured community participation, is currently witnessing the fifth season running in remote Assam and has also witnessed the number of participants increasing every season.

Although volleyball used to be a prominent sport in the remote areas of Assam the game somehow lost or rather went into oblivion due to several reasons. "There used to be at least one volleyball court in each village in Assam during the 1980s. However, the sport lost its grandeur with time for different reasons. Volleyball used to be a favourite sport particularly in rural areas at a time when our generation was growing up. It was not costly and very affordable, one just needed a volleyball and a net. We used to play volleyball a lot during our youthful days," said Dulal Bora, a former state-level volleyball player from Majuli in Assam.

Hailing the effort of BVL, Bora said, "BVL has fulfilled a dream. Volleyball is a very affordable game which helps the physical as well as mental development of the children," he said adding that he is training at least five teams of boys and girls to participate in the BVL league matches.

"Unlike cricket, volleyball does not need any infrastructure. One just needs a court, a volleyball and a net which sustains at least for two years and that's what makes volleyball affordable," he said.

How the BVL take shape?

"The idea of BVL came in 2019. All the former volleyball players came together to support the initiative and the basic idea was to collect at least 100 balls and give it to the children in remote areas of Assam where there is not much sporting infrastructure. We have made it in 'Home and away' format, where one village goes to another village to play matches. There is a host village who organizes community meals for the teams and in the evening they are back to their homes again," said Abhijit Bhattacharya while talking to the ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

"We have encouraged both the boys and girls to participate equally and ensured that they are trained in each village by local coaches," said Bhattacharya.

He added that all the coaches in the BVL centres are either former volleyball players or those who are very enthusiastic about volleyball. "Among the coaches in BVL centres, one can find former players, some housewives who used to play volleyball long time back or farmers who used to play volleyball during their times. We believe that community participation is very important for any institution to be successful," said Bhattacharya.

At present BVL is organizing matches in under-16 and under-12 formats in boys' and girls' separate teams. "All the teams play in different villages organized by the BVL and out of the matches four teams emerge from each district which includes one under 16 boys and another under 16 girls teams. Similarly, there will be an under-12 boys team and another under-12 girls team. These district champion teams will first play in zonal league matches. We have divided the whole of Assam into eight zones. Now after winning the zonal level competitions, the zonal champion teams will finally play in the BVL Super League," Bhattacharyya added.

So where did the finance come from?

"We have appealed for sponsorships and people have responded very positively. The teams are adopted by individuals and organizations. Interestingly our teams are sponsored by not only people from Assam but across India. People from different states in India have adopted teams. We utilize the adoption amount in arranging transportation of the children for matches, in their jersey, net and balls etc," he said.

"Like the premier league in cricket or soccer, our teams are adopted by individuals and organizations. However, the only difference is that our sponsors or adopters do not get any return. Our sponsors and adopters, however, get the satisfaction that it is for his or her sponsorship amount that boys and girls of a remote village are playing. It is a different level of satisfaction altogether. We have thought in this line as we do not have funds to run the matches. But we are getting very good responses from people across the country," he said.

The BVL teams and coaches are basically volunteers and no one gets paid for the training and their involvement. "We have just kept one or two persons on salary who dedicate full time for basic jobs like making the match schedule and fixing the timing or arranging the logistics etc," he said.

Among the sponsors of the BVL is a 94-year-old lady from Mangaldai town in Assam. Champawati Devi of Mangaldai has adopted a team from Dibrugarh by sponsoring Rs. 9000/ in three instalments. Champawati Devi has sponsored a 15-member team in Dibrugarh district recently. The 16-member team from Nokte village includes Naga tribal girls, said Bhattacharya while adding that Devi's decision to sponsor the team came from the reality that both her son and grandson are associated with volleyball. It is very encouraging to see such people taking an interest in BVL and we are all thankful to all our sponsors.

Our basic objective is to provide a sporting platform to children from rural areas, who are often deprived of the scope due to a lack of infrastructure. Although the children in remote areas are interested in sports they often cannot do this due to lack of infrastructure and scope. "We are preparing about 50 teams in and around the Tezpur area including boys and girls. The BVL coaches are training them. they are going to first play in the village level succeeding which they will play in zonal level and from there they will go to play in the BVL Super League matches which will be held in Tezpur this year," said Jayanta Sharma, a coordinator of the BVL. Sharma is also a national-level volleyball player, who played nationals last in 2010.

The silver lining

Abhijit Bhattacharya informed that the BVL has already attracted international attention due to its effort to make volleyball popular among children in remote areas. "We have recently received a mail from the President of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), Fabio Azevedo. It is a big development and great news for us. Normally people like Fabio go to games like the Olympics. Fabio's expressing interest to come for the BVL is a huge achievement for us," Bhattacharya said.