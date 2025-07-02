First Indian In 36 Years; Divyanshi Bhowmick Creates History At Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship

Hyderabad: Indian paddler Divyashi Bhowmick inked history by winning the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday. She became the first Indian in 36 years to win the U15 girls’ singles continental title.

Divyanshi scripts history

Indian table tennis has witnessed the retirement of the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal earlier this year. Also, the star player in the women’s category, Manika Batra, is at the backend of his career. In such a scenario, the sport needs a new face who will emerge as a strong player in the future.

Divyanshi has come up with signs of being a future star with her achievements. She ended a 36-year drought for the country, becoming the champion in the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2025. Subramanian Bhuvaneswari had won the tournament in the 1989 edition hosted by New Delhi.

With the triumph, Divyanshi booked a berth in the upcoming World Youth Table Tennis Championships to be held in November in Romania.

Divyanshi’s campaign in the tournament

The 14-year-old defeated the People’s Republic of China’s Zhu Qihi 4-2 (13-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8) in the final to win the title. Her impressive campaign included wins against three Chinese opponents. Her most notable performance was in the semis, where she beat Liu Ziling of China in a thrilling encounter that lasted for seven games.

In the quarters, she ousted another Chinese Huize Yang 3-1.

India signs off with four medals

India concluded their campaign with a total of four medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze. Aditya Das, Shouren Soman, Ritvik Gupta and Sahil Rawat pulled off a brilliant team effort to bag a silver in the U15 boys’ team event to register India’s best-ever finish in the category. The Indian team defeated the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals by 3-1 but suffered a defeat by 3-0 against China in the final of the event.

The U19 boys’ team of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Punit Biswas earned a bronze after conceding a close defeat against South Korea by 3-2 in the semi-finals.

Second seeds Ankur Bhattacharjee and Taneesha Kotecha ended up bagging a bronze in the U19 mixed doubles category as they were handed a defeat in a close semi-final encounter against South Korea’s Kim Gaon and Park Gahyeon by 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 3-11, 11-3).