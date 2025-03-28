Asian Wrestling Championships: Reetika Hooda Bags Silver; Mansi, Muskan Secure Bronze

Amman: World Under-23 champion Reetika Hooda came short of a victory in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan, against Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy. Reetika was heading for a convincing win with a lead of 6-2 in the women’s freestyle 76kg championship match, but lost four points in the final 10 seconds of the bout. Aiperi had defeated the Indian wrestler in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics last year.

Earlier, Reetika had defeated South Korean Seoyeon Jeong by 3-0 in the quarterfinal and then scored another triumph by a 10-0 scoreline, securing a victory in the semi-final.

Her compatriots, Mansi Lather and Muskan won a bronze medal each. Mansi won her first senior international medal after winning bronze in the 68 kg division after beating Kazakhstan’s Irina Kazyulina 12-2 via technical superiority. Mansi was awarded a win in the quarterfinals as the world 72kg champion and tournament favourite, Japan’s Ami Ishii withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

Muskan overcame the challenge of the Philippines’ Arian G Carpio in her qualification bout, but lost her quarterfinal against Japan’s Sakura Onishi. In the bronze playoff against Mongolia’s Altjin Togtokh she registered a win by 4-0.

Earlier, India concluded their campaign in the Greco-Roman division winning a couple of medals. Nitesh won bronze on Thursday, while Sunil Kumar also finished third. It was Nitish’s first medal at the senior level and India had a decent outing in the tournament so far.