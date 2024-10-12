ETV Bharat / sports

India Women's Create History By Assuring First Ever Medal In Doubles

Astana (Kazakhstan): Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee became the first-ever women's doubles pair to ensure a medal for the country at the Asian Championships here on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The Mukherjees, who had beaten the world champions from China on the way to a historic bronze at Asian Games last year, made a remarkable comeback to thrash the South Korean pair of Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarterfinals.

The world number 15 pair from India will square off against another formidable contender Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kishara of Japan in the semifinals on Sunday. Notably, the final is also scheduled for Sunday.

On the other hand, in the men's singles, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah stunned world number 14 Jang Woojin from South Korea 5-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 in the round of 32 to reach the pre-quarterfinals, recording the biggest upset of the tournament.