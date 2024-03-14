Asian Games medalist Padmini Thomas Joins BJP

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Former Asian Games medalist Padmini Thomas has joined the BJP on Thursday. Also, along with her K. Surendran has taken membership of the party.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Asian Games medalist and Kerala Sports Council former president Padmini Thomas joined the BJP on Thursday.

The former Indian athlete is an Arjuna Award winner and also finished third in 400 meters and second in the 4x400m relay at the 1982 Asian Games. A former Indian railway employee, she became active in the Congress party when Oommen Chandy (2011-16) was the chief minister of Kerala. She was made the president of the Kerala Sports Council.

Padmini has obtained an NIS diploma and has also worked as a coach for the railway team. Along with her, Thampanoor Satheesh, ex-Congress leader and close aide of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, also joined the BJP in the presence of the party's top state leaders, including Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking at the function, where the newcomers were welcomed, state BJP president K. Surendran said this was just the beginning as more leaders from other parties will join the BJP.

“The Left and the Congress here have lost their credibility and many have now realized that India has a future only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence more leaders will be joining us,” said Surendran. (With agency inputs)

