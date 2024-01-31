Asian Cricket Council Extend Jay Shah’s Tenure as President for Third Time

Hyderabad: Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah's tenure as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been extended by one year after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Shah's extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva for the second time and all the members of the ACC unanimously backed the nomination. Shah thus became the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC president.

Earlier, Jay Shah took over the charge as ACC president in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

Under the visionary leadership of the 35-year-old, ACC has successfully conducted T20 and ODI Asia Cup tournaments in 2022 and 2023 respectively and also organised emerging teams 50-over Asia Cup last year showcasing Asia's capability in hosting premier cricket events.

Jay Shah said, "I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia."

Congratulating Jay Shah for re-appointment as ACC chief, Sri Lanka Cricket President, Shammi Silva said, "Jay (Shah) has played a pivotal role in steering the ACC towards significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region."

"Under Shah's guidance, the ACC has been instrumental in unearthing and promoting new talent in cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The Asian Cricket Council Board also acknowledged Shah's proven track record in enhancing financial stability through strategic commercial and broadcast deals. Shah's commitment to channelising these financial resources to grassroots levels, thereby uplifting associate members within the ACC."

In Jay Shah's tenure as ACC chief, ACC actively promoted cricket in various regions across the continent and successfully hosted flagship events.

Also during his tenure as ACC President, emerging cricketing nations such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and others, have displayed increasing interest. highlighting the ACC's commitment to expanding the cricketing landscape and somewhat which must have forced the Olympic committee to include cricket in the biggest sporting event.

The ACC plays a vital role in coordinating various aspects of the sport across the continent and organising tournaments like the Asia Cup for men and women and the Emerging Teams Cup for women and men.