Asian Cricket Council Announce Jay Shah's Successor In Sri Lanka Cricket's President Shammi Silva

The Asian Cricket Council has named Shammi Silva as its new President following Jay Shah assuming the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council.

The Asian Cricket Council has named Shammi Silva as its new President following Jay Shah assuming the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council.
Asian Cricket Council announce Jay Shah's replacement In Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday, December 6, 2024, announced the President of Sri Lanka Cricket Shammi Silva as the replacement of Jay Shah and has officially assumed the Presidency of the Asian cricket's governing body. Silva brings extensive expertise to the role, having served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee for several years.

As he took the helm, Mr Silva expressed his gratitude, saying, "It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport."

Silva also extended heartfelt gratitude to former President Jay Shah, for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions during his tenure. Under Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations.

Silva assumed the Presidency after Jay Shah took over the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman role on December 1, 2024. Shah's selection as chairman was unanimous by the ICC's Board of Directors, and he replaced Greg Barclay, the New Zealand lawyer, who decided not to seek a third consecutive term. After assuming the role of ICC Chairman, he held a pre-planned meeting with the 16 board members on Thursday.

Silva is expected to prioritize grassroots development and support emerging cricketing nations to excel on the global stage.

TAGGED:

ACC PRESIDENT JAY SHAHACC PRESIDENT SHAMMI SILVASRI LANKA CRICKET SHAMMI SILVASHAMMI SILVA ACC JAY SHAHSHAMMI SILVA REPLACES JAY SHAH

