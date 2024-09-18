ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistani Players To Get Only 8300 Indian Rupees After Winning Bronze

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Pakistan hockey players will get an amount of a mere 8300 Indian rupees after securing a bronze in the Asian Champions Trophy recently. Pakistan beat South Korea by 5-2 in the bronze medal match.

Asian Champions Trophy
File Photo: Pakistan Hockey Team (IANS)

Hyderabad: After securing a bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has rewarded the men’s team for their performance. The team was awarded for their efforts by the hockey governing body in the country, but the amount announced by the board is a shocking one. Each player will get an amount of just 8300 INR (100 USD or 28,000 PKR) for claiming third position on the podium in the tournament.

The PHF president Mir Tariq Bugti revealed the cash prize to be awarded to the team.

Pakistan ended up in third place in the tournament after beating South Korea by 5-2 in the bronze medal after succumbing to a defeat against China in the semi-final. Pakistan failed to get better of their opposition in a thrilling penalty shootout and lost the fixture.

India won their fifth title of the tournament beating China in a closely contested match. Jugraj Singh scored the winner for the Indian team in the fourth quarter. China dished out a solid defensive display but it was not enough to eke out a victory.

In its press release, PHF stated the cash award was rewarded to encourage the players. PHF dedicated the bronze medal to Ghazanfar Ali, whose father passed away during the competition. Ghazanfar decided to continue playing in the tournament even after the tragedy.

The 19-year-old Shahid Hanan from Pakistan became the third-highest goal-scorer for the tournament with six goals to his name.

