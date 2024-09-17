Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Netizens Troll Pakistan For Supporting China Against India In Final

Moqi (China): Although China suffered a defeat at the hands of the Indian hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy, the Pakistani team has to pay a price for it. The team got trolled on social media for holding Chinese flags during the Indo-China final in Hulunbuir. Notably, Pakistan were beaten by China in the semi-final and the latter entered their maiden final in the tournament history.

The broadcaster showed visuals of the Pakistani players waving the Chinese flags ahead of the final encounter. India beat China by 1-0 in the final and lifted the title for the fifth time. China were impeccable in their defence for the first three quarters but Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock in the 51st minute to help India secure the winning goal.

After seeing the visuals, the Internet users trolled Pakistan left, right and centre for supporting the Chinese team. One user Sonu_20012001 wrote a ‘X’ post with the caption Indian team's reaction after defeating China 1-0. Another ‘X’ user SayMyName_Me also took a dig at the Pakistan hockey team.

In the semi-final against China, Pakistan were unable to eke out a victory as their opponents stood out with their defence. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and then China emerged triumphant by 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

However, Pakistan shone in the third-place match against South Korea winning it by 5-2. In the bronze-medal match, Pakistan's Sufyan Khan (38', 49'), Hannan Shahid (39', 54'), and Rooman (45') found the back of the net to help the team seal a win. It was a shaky start for Pakistan but they found their way back later and won the match with ease.