ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Champions Trophy India vs China: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming

Hyderabad: The only undefeated team in the Asian Champions Trophy so far, India has been outstanding in the competition so far. Their impressive run in the tournament which included a 3-0 win over China in the Round Robin stage has tilted odds in their favour ahead of the final.

The Defending Champions outplayed South Korea by 4-1 in the semi-final of the tournament to sail into the final. The Indian team was on attack right from the start and they never let the opposition claw back into the fixture. Uttam Singh opened the account for the national side scoring a goal in the 13th minute. Harmanpreet Singh contributed with a couple of goals in the 19th and 45th minutes. Jarmanpreet Singh scored a goal in the 32nd minute. Korea managed to score one goal in the 33rd minute but it was not enough to win.

With the Indian hockey team aiming to continue their stellar form from the Olympics where they won the bronze medal, the hockey enthusiasts would be excited to watch the title clash.

When to watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy final?

The highly anticipated encounter between India and China will be played from 3:30 PM on September 17

Where the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy final will be played?