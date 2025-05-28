ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India Clinch Gold In Mixed Relay; TJ, 3 others Bag Silver

Gumi (South Korea): India's 4x400m mixed relay team defended its gold with a stunning performance after four individual silvers and a bronze in varying events strengthened the country's overall tally to eight medals on a brilliant second day outing at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship here.

The Indian quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK and Subha Venkatesan finished on top 4 with a timing of 3:18.12 sec. Rupal also claimed the individual women's 400m silver earlier in the day. Subha, on the other hand, was a part of the mixed team that claimed gold in the 2023 edition.

China, who finished a distant second with a time of 3:20.52s, and Sri Lanka, who clocked 3:21.95s to take third place, were both disqualified. The reasons for their disqualification have not been disclosed yet. Due to the disqualifications, Kazakhstan (3:22.70s) and Korea (3:22.87s) clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The largely US-based Tejaswin Shankar was among the silver-winners for India, finishing second in decathlon after accumulating a score of 7618 following the regulation 10 events. He ended behind China's Fei Xiang (7634) and ahead of Japan's Keisuke Okuda (7602). Praveen Chithravel also bagged a silver medal in men's triple jump with a best effort of 16.90m.

Earlier, Rupal (400m) and Pooja (1500m) picked up silver medals, Yoonus Shah fetched a bronze in men's 1500m. The mixed gold was India's second top finish after national record-holder Gulveer Singh's (10,000m) brilliance on Tuesday.

Quarter-miler Rupal opened India's account for the day, clocking 52.68 seconds to finish second in the women's 400m final. Fellow Indian Vithya Ramraj was placed fifth with a time of 53.00 seconds.

The gold went to Japan's Nanako Matsumoto (52.17s), while Uzbekistan's Jonbibi Hukmova (52.79s) took bronze.