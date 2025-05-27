Gulveer Singh Wins India's First Gold In 8 Years In Men's 10000m At Asian Athletics Championship

Gumi: Gulveer Singh created history as he topped the men’s 10000 m race at the Asian Athletics Championship cruising ahead of all his competitors with ease. Before Gulveer’s feat, in the event; Hari Chand (1975) and G Lakshmanan (2017) had achieved the feat in the same event. Gulveer was leading the pack for most of the time and then took a big lead in the final moments of the event.

In the final lap of the race, Gulveer overtook Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop and took the lead to the finishing line. He clocked a time of 28:38.63 minutes to finish the race ahead of all the participants. However, this isn’t the first medal for Gulveer at the Asian Athletics Championship, in 2023, he bagged the bronze medal in the 5000m. Another Indian in the pack of the competitors, Sawan Barwal, finished fourth and missed out on a bronze medal by a whisker.

The Sirsa-based athlete made his debut in the Diamond League recently.

Gulveer had won a bronze medal in the 10,000 metres race in the 2022 Asian Games. The 26-year-old then followed it up by securing a bronze medal in 10,000 meters in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. He also won a gold medal in India's national Federation Cup. He will also participate in the men’s 5000m later in the competition aiming to improve his performance of securing a bronze medal in the same event at the Asian Championships 2023.

This year, Gulveer clocked a personal best of 12:59.77 in the 5000m in the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge event.

Earlier in the day, Servin Sebastian won the first medal for the country as he bagged a bronze in the men’s 20km race walking event. Servin registered a timing of 1:21:14 and finished behind China’s Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:37) and Japan’s Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:46). Amit Khatri who was the other Indian participant concluded the race at the fifth position.