ETV Bharat / sports

Gulveer Singh Wins India's First Gold In 8 Years In Men's 10000m At Asian Athletics Championship

Gulveer Singh created history at the Asian Athletics Championships becoming the third Indian to win gold in men’s 10000m in the competition.

Asian Athletics Championship Gulveer Singh Wins Gold In 10000m
File Photo: Gulveer Singh (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

2 Min Read

Gumi: Gulveer Singh created history as he topped the men’s 10000 m race at the Asian Athletics Championship cruising ahead of all his competitors with ease. Before Gulveer’s feat, in the event; Hari Chand (1975) and G Lakshmanan (2017) had achieved the feat in the same event. Gulveer was leading the pack for most of the time and then took a big lead in the final moments of the event.

In the final lap of the race, Gulveer overtook Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop and took the lead to the finishing line. He clocked a time of 28:38.63 minutes to finish the race ahead of all the participants. However, this isn’t the first medal for Gulveer at the Asian Athletics Championship, in 2023, he bagged the bronze medal in the 5000m. Another Indian in the pack of the competitors, Sawan Barwal, finished fourth and missed out on a bronze medal by a whisker.

The Sirsa-based athlete made his debut in the Diamond League recently.

Gulveer had won a bronze medal in the 10,000 metres race in the 2022 Asian Games. The 26-year-old then followed it up by securing a bronze medal in 10,000 meters in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. He also won a gold medal in India's national Federation Cup. He will also participate in the men’s 5000m later in the competition aiming to improve his performance of securing a bronze medal in the same event at the Asian Championships 2023.

This year, Gulveer clocked a personal best of 12:59.77 in the 5000m in the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge event.

Earlier in the day, Servin Sebastian won the first medal for the country as he bagged a bronze in the men’s 20km race walking event. Servin registered a timing of 1:21:14 and finished behind China’s Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:37) and Japan’s Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:46). Amit Khatri who was the other Indian participant concluded the race at the fifth position.

Gumi: Gulveer Singh created history as he topped the men’s 10000 m race at the Asian Athletics Championship cruising ahead of all his competitors with ease. Before Gulveer’s feat, in the event; Hari Chand (1975) and G Lakshmanan (2017) had achieved the feat in the same event. Gulveer was leading the pack for most of the time and then took a big lead in the final moments of the event.

In the final lap of the race, Gulveer overtook Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop and took the lead to the finishing line. He clocked a time of 28:38.63 minutes to finish the race ahead of all the participants. However, this isn’t the first medal for Gulveer at the Asian Athletics Championship, in 2023, he bagged the bronze medal in the 5000m. Another Indian in the pack of the competitors, Sawan Barwal, finished fourth and missed out on a bronze medal by a whisker.

The Sirsa-based athlete made his debut in the Diamond League recently.

Gulveer had won a bronze medal in the 10,000 metres race in the 2022 Asian Games. The 26-year-old then followed it up by securing a bronze medal in 10,000 meters in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. He also won a gold medal in India's national Federation Cup. He will also participate in the men’s 5000m later in the competition aiming to improve his performance of securing a bronze medal in the same event at the Asian Championships 2023.

This year, Gulveer clocked a personal best of 12:59.77 in the 5000m in the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge event.

Earlier in the day, Servin Sebastian won the first medal for the country as he bagged a bronze in the men’s 20km race walking event. Servin registered a timing of 1:21:14 and finished behind China’s Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:37) and Japan’s Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:46). Amit Khatri who was the other Indian participant concluded the race at the fifth position.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GULVEER SINGHMENS 10000M RACEGOLD IN 10000MASIAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.