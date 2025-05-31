Asian Athletics Championships: India Bag Three Golds And One Silver; Teenager Pooja Wins Gold After 25 Years

Hyderabad: The Day 4 of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea turned out to be a remarkable day for the Indian Women athletes who claimed two gold medals and one silver. Overall, the Indian athletes secured podium finishes in four events and inked four incredible stories with their performance.
Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh (5000m), Pooja (high jump) and Nandini Agasara (heptathlon) won gold medals in their respective events. Also, Parul Chaudhary broke the national record for 3000m steeplechase on Friday.
Pooja wins gold
The 18-year-old Pooja cleared 1.89m in the women’s high jump to secure a gold for the country since Bobby Aloysius’s victory in 2000. The youngster bettered her own U-20 national record but missed beating the senior national record of 1.92m set by Sahana Kumari in 2012 by a close margin.
She started her inspirational journey from Bosti village of Fatehabad district in Haryana. Daughter of a mason, Pooja learned to jump using a bamboo pole and sacks of a husk. From rice husks to record books, Pooja made her name from a place where dreams are humble and high jump never made the list.
Struggles are part and parcel of a sportsperson’s journey and for Pooja they didn’t end on the first day of the competition. Her spikes tore during practice but that didn’t stop her. She wrapped them up with bandages and held them together to create history becoming the youngest Asian Champion.
Gulveer Singh wins another gold with Championship record
Naib Subedar Gulveer produced another sensational performance in the 5000m event after clinching gold in the 10,000m on Day 1 of the competition. He clocked a timing of 13:24.78 to set a championship record surpassing the previous record of 13:34.47 set by Mohamed Al-Garni. Kieran Tuntivate of Thailand finished second with 13:24.97 and Nagiya Mori from Japan bagged a bronze with 13:25.06.
Nandini Agasara wins Heptathlon gold
Nandini Agasara added to India’s medal tally by winning gold with a tally of 5941 points. Also, she became only the third Indian woman to win a gold medal in the discipline after Soma Biswas (2005) and Swapna Barman (2017).
Parul Chaudhary breaks national record
India’s steeplechase runner, Parul Chaudhary secured a silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase by setting a national record of 9:12.46. She bettered her own timing of 9:13.39 set at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year.
Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Tanui (9:10.46) won gold while Daisy Jepkemei (9:27.51) finished at the third position in the event.