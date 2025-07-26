ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup To Be Held From September 9-28 In UAE

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Asia Cup, featuring teams like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will be held from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development through a post on X. Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted, "I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed Schedule will be out soon. #Cricketwins (sic)."

However, it is still not clear whether India and arch-rivals Pakistan will be playing a game or not in the tournament. Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format as the ICC T20 World Cup will be played in 2026.