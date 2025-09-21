ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup: PCB Chairman Naqvi Visits Pakistan Training Session, Talks In Length With Coach Hesson Ahead Of India Clash

Dubai: Amid the handshake row and ongoing friction with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dropped in at Pakistan's training session, met with players and conferred at length with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson before their highly-anticipated Super Fours fixture against arch-rival India at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Naqvi, who is also the chair of the Asian Cricket Council, dropped in at the training session on Saturday evening and had a brief chat with the players at the ICC Academy. He then went on to meet Hesson and had an intense conversation with the former New Zealand cricketer. Naqvi was animated throughout their conversation and even appeared to be emphasising specific points with his gesture.

The PCB chairman's visit comes in the aftermath of Pakistan cancelling its pre-match press conference ahead of their Super Fours game against India, continuing a trend evident during their previous fixture against the UAE. A Pakistan player or member of the coaching staff was scheduled to do a press conference at 6 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Pakistan's reason behind cancelling the presser remains unclear. It is the second instance in as many games that Pakistan have scrapped the customary pre-match duties. Pakistan refused to hold a press conference ahead of their must-win game against the UAE earlier this week, as the handshake row with match referee Andy Pycroft raged on.

The development comes in the aftermath of Andy Pycroft, who was at the heart of the handshake imbroglio when India and Pakistan locked horns on September 14 at the Asia Cup, being appointed the match referee for the Super Four fixture between the two teams in Dubai.