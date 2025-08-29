ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup Hockey | Harmanpreet's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat China 4-3

Rajgir: India started their Asia Cup hockey campaign with a win as they defeated China 4-3 in a close game here on Friday. On the first day, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan also recorded wins as they began their campaign on a positive note.

In the India versus China, skipper Harmanpreet Singh (20’, 33’, 47’) led from the front as he scored a hat-trick and played a key role in the team's win. India's fourth goal was scored by Jugraj Singh (18'). China got their goals from Shihao Du (12’), Benhai Chen (35’), Jiesheng Gao (41’) but it was not enough to take the side over the line.

The hosts were on the front foot, as they attacked with pace. China absorbed the pressure, survived a Penalty Corner and then started to stitch together a few moves that had India concerned. The pressure eventually paid off for China, as they won a Penalty Corner of their own, and then converted with Shihao Du (12’) found the back of the net. India then piled on the pressure on China, ending the first quarter in the ascendency. However, China led 1-0.

In the second quarter, Jugraj Singh helped India equalise as successfully converted a Penalty Corner. India earned another Penalty Corner, and Singh (20’) ensured that the hosts went 2-1 up. China created a couple of chances but were not able to convert them. At the half-time , India was 2-1 ahead.

After the half-time, India continued to build pressure on the opposition and it paid off as Harmanpreet once again was successful in converting a Penalty Corner - the first of the quarter. Two minutes after it, China earned a Penalty Corner, their third and Benhai Chen (35’) converted and pulled one back.