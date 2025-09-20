ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Snubs Pakistan Again? Avoids Naming Arch-Rivals After Win Over Oman

Hyderabad: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again snubbed arch-rivals Pakistan in the post-match presentation after their victory over Oman in the last group stage match. India beat Oman by 21 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The Indian team topped Group A with three wins from three matches. They beat the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. The team will square off against Pakistan in the Super 4 once again, whom they beat with ease in the group stage. Ahead of the next match, Suryakumar was asked about the next clash by former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar in the post-match presentation. However, the 35-year-old refrained from taking Pakistan’s name and replied that the team is all set for the Super 4 stage of the competition.

“All set for Super Fours (when asked about the Sunday clash),” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.