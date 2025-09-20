Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Snubs Pakistan Again? Avoids Naming Arch-Rivals After Win Over Oman
Suryakumar Yadav refused to acknowledge India’s opponent for their next match, Pakistan, after winning over Oman.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again snubbed arch-rivals Pakistan in the post-match presentation after their victory over Oman in the last group stage match. India beat Oman by 21 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
The Indian team topped Group A with three wins from three matches. They beat the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. The team will square off against Pakistan in the Super 4 once again, whom they beat with ease in the group stage. Ahead of the next match, Suryakumar was asked about the next clash by former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar in the post-match presentation. However, the 35-year-old refrained from taking Pakistan’s name and replied that the team is all set for the Super 4 stage of the competition.
“All set for Super Fours (when asked about the Sunday clash),” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.
The Indian batter also praised Oman for the manner in which they performed.
"Definitely, I'll try from the next game (joking about batting higher than No.11). Overall impressive, I feel, Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there would be khadoosness. It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat. It's a little difficult when you're sitting, and suddenly you come out and play (talking about Arshdeep and Harshit),” he added.
The move from Suryakumar has come after the earlier controversy in the India-Pakistan group stage clash. Suryakumar refused to shake hands with the opposition skipper after India’s seven-wicket victory in Dubai. The Indian team skipped the customary handshake during the toss and after the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that he failed to uphold the spirit of the game. Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces to show solidarity with the Indian armed forces.