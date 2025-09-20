ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka To Lock Horns Against Bangladesh In Super Four Opener

Hyderabad: After the group stage is over, the Super 4 will start with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka are entering with a flawless record in the group stage, winning all of their matches, while Bangladesh suffered their sole defeat in the group stage against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka carved a dominant run in the group stage, and that makes them favourites to win the contest. Curiously, Hong Kong pushed the Lankan side harder than Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pathum Nissanka has been the tournament’s highest run-getter, and he has played a key role in the team’s success with a tally of 124 runs from three matches with an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 149.40. Kusal Mendis has amassed 88 runs from three matches.

Nuwan Thushara has picked up five wickets from three matches.

Litton Das has been the leading run-getter for Bangladesh with 96 runs while Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have picked four wickets each.

Head-to-head record