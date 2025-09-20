Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka To Lock Horns Against Bangladesh In Super Four Opener
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the Super 4 of the Asia Cup on Saturday in Dubai.
Hyderabad: After the group stage is over, the Super 4 will start with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka are entering with a flawless record in the group stage, winning all of their matches, while Bangladesh suffered their sole defeat in the group stage against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka carved a dominant run in the group stage, and that makes them favourites to win the contest. Curiously, Hong Kong pushed the Lankan side harder than Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pathum Nissanka has been the tournament’s highest run-getter, and he has played a key role in the team’s success with a tally of 124 runs from three matches with an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 149.40. Kusal Mendis has amassed 88 runs from three matches.
Nuwan Thushara has picked up five wickets from three matches.
Litton Das has been the leading run-getter for Bangladesh with 96 runs while Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have picked four wickets each.
Head-to-head record
Both teams have met each other on eight occasions since 2024, and the matchup is evenly poised. Each of them have won four matches. Overall, Sri Lanka have won 13 matches while Bangladesh have won eight out of the 21 matches played between these two teams.
Pitch Report
The surface is tough for batters to play their strokes freely. They have struck with a strike rate of only 109.26 in Dubai in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. The slow nature of the pitch assists spinners, and a hot evening is expected according to the weather forecast.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan