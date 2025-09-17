ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: UAE To Face Pakistan Amidst Possibility Of Boycott Looming Over The Contest

Hyderabad: The equation in the race to the Super 4 has become an interesting one in Group B as Pakistan will meet Afghanistan on Wednesday in the league stage at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The contest is expected to be a thrilling one as it is a do-or-die situation for both teams. But, more than the match, Pakistan has grabbed all the eyeballs with the possibility of them boycotting the match. India skipping the customary toss and post-match handshake has spiralled into a huge issue, and Pakistan has threatened to boycott the match.

Pakistan and the UAE have two points each with one victory and one loss. Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs but were humbled by seven wickets in the match against India. UAE suffered a loss against India by nine wickets, and they emerged triumphant in the contest against Oman by 42 runs. Now, it will be a must-win clash for both teams to enter the Super 4.

Head-to-head records