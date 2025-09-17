ETV Bharat / sports

ASIA CUP 2025 | Pakistan Versus UAE Clash Delayed By An Hour; To Start AT 9 PM IST

Dubai: After much drama, the Pakistan versus United Arab Emirates clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has been delayed by one hour and will not start at 9 PM Indian Standard Time. The official broadcasters Sony Sports Network confirmed about the delayed start to the game, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Pakistan cricket team finally headed to the stadium for its must-win Asia Cup group match against the UAE after causing a dramatic delay to protest International Cricket Council's persistent rejection of the country's demand to have Andy Pycroft removed as match referee.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Indian players refused to shake hands following their match on Sunday as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had defeated Pakistan in a lop-sided game. Surya had starred in India's second successive win the tournament and finished the game. After the game, the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players.