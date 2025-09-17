ETV Bharat / sports

ASIA CUP 2025 | Pakistan Versus UAE Clash Delayed By An Hour; To Start AT 9 PM IST

The league stage clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium

Asia Cup
File photo of Pakistani Cricket Team (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 17, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai: After much drama, the Pakistan versus United Arab Emirates clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has been delayed by one hour and will not start at 9 PM Indian Standard Time. The official broadcasters Sony Sports Network confirmed about the delayed start to the game, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Pakistan cricket team finally headed to the stadium for its must-win Asia Cup group match against the UAE after causing a dramatic delay to protest International Cricket Council's persistent rejection of the country's demand to have Andy Pycroft removed as match referee.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Indian players refused to shake hands following their match on Sunday as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had defeated Pakistan in a lop-sided game. Surya had starred in India's second successive win the tournament and finished the game. After the game, the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players.

According to the PCB, the 69-year-old Pycroft, who is a former Zimbabwe cricketer, had told its national captain Salman Ali Agha to refrain from shaking hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav.

The Pakistani team management also alleged that Pycroft did not allow the customary exchange of team-sheets between the two captains.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASIA CUP 2025UAE CRICKET TEAMPAKISTAN CRICKET BOARDDUBAI INTERNATIONAL STADIUMPAKISTAN CRICKET TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.