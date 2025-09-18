ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Advance Into Super 4 With 41-Run Win Over UAE

Hyderabad: Pakistan advanced into the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In a match that witnessed a lot of drama in the build-up to the contest, Salman Agha and Co. outplayed UAE by 41 runs. The team entered the Super 4 with four points from three games in the group stage.

UAE bundled out on 105

Chasing a total of 147, UAE got to a quick start as openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem amassed 21 runs from 2.3 overs before the former was dismissed. They lost two more wickets in quick succession and the team was reduced to 37/3. Rahul Chopra and Dhurv Parashar joined forces to keep the team in hunt and stage a recovery. However, the duo was too cautious in the middle and Parashar succumbed to the pressure of rising required run rate. He was dismissed on 20 while attempting a big shot. The team lost wickets at regular intervals and UAE lost the match by 41 runs in the virtual qualifier for the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan post 146/9 while batting first

UAE elected to bowl after winning the toss and invited the Pakistani team to bat first. The surface at the Dubai International Cricket stadium was tough for the batter and it was evident from the start. Pakistan were losing wickets on a constant basis with Fakhar Zaman (50) being the exception. Despite his fifty, Pakistan were heading for a low total but a cameo of unbeaten 29 runs from 14 deliveries by Shahid Afridi helped the Men in Green post 146/9 on the scoreboard.