PAK vs SL: Pakistan To Play Against Sri Lanka In A Do-Or-Die Clash For Both Teams
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Monday in a crucial match for both sides.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The third match of the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Tuesday, September 23. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 8:00 PM IST. Pakistan will be captained by Salman Ali Agha, while Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka. The article reveals the pitch report, head-to-head record, and probable playing XI for the contest.
Head-to-head
A total of 23 T20 International matches have been played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Out of the 23 contests, Pakistan has won 13. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team has been able to win only 10 matches.
Pakistan has the upper hand over Sri Lanka, but Sri Lanka's current form makes it a strong contender to win the match. If we talk about the last five matches between these two teams, both have won three matches each, while both have lost two matches each. In the last five matches played by these two teams, both have won three matches while losing two.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is considered to be a batter-friendly pitch, with batters scoring heavily on this pitch. Abu Dhabi is one of the higher-scoring grounds in the United Arab Emirates. The pitch also assists slow bowlers. Sri Lanka played two matches here in the group stage, winning both. Regarding the weather, players will have to contend with both heat and humidity.
Players to watch out for
Haris Rauf has played two T20 matches against Sri Lanka, taking five wickets. He picked up 2 wickets for 26 runs in the last match against India. Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan will be in focus with the bat. Farhan scored a half-century with a knock of 58 runs against India. He has scored 132 runs in the tournament so far.
Nuwan Thushara is known for his outswing in the early overs of the innings, which has yielded him several crucial wickets in the powerplay. He has taken six wickets in four matches. Pathum Nissanka will be crucial with the bat for Sri Lanka. He is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 146 runs.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz