PAK vs SL: Pakistan To Play Against Sri Lanka In A Do-Or-Die Clash For Both Teams

Hyderabad: The third match of the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Tuesday, September 23. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 8:00 PM IST. Pakistan will be captained by Salman Ali Agha, while Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka. The article reveals the pitch report, head-to-head record, and probable playing XI for the contest.

Head-to-head

A total of 23 T20 International matches have been played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Out of the 23 contests, Pakistan has won 13. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team has been able to win only 10 matches.

Pakistan has the upper hand over Sri Lanka, but Sri Lanka's current form makes it a strong contender to win the match. If we talk about the last five matches between these two teams, both have won three matches each, while both have lost two matches each. In the last five matches played by these two teams, both have won three matches while losing two.

Pitch Report