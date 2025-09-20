ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Oman Captain Makes Heartfelt Appeal To BCCI After Match Against India

Hyderabad: Although it was the last match for Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, they put up a valiant fight against India and dished out a memorable performance. The team lost to India by 21 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Aamir Kaleem and Hameed Mirza had managed to push India to the back seat, but the batters' not being able to keep the required run rate in check resulted in the loss.

Oman captain appeals to BCCI for support

Oman skipper Jatinder Singh appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support Oman in terms of training and honing the skills of their players.

“Well, I think if we can get India coming forward, letting us make their home our home. If we can train there, go to the NCAs, train our skills, mental aspects, the fitness part, and play a lot of T20S with the club teams and Ranji teams, I think that will definitely help us, and that will fill the gap. We are an Associate nation. The reality is we do not get to play with the Test-playing nations,” Jatinder told reporters.