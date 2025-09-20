Asia Cup 2025: Oman Captain Makes Heartfelt Appeal To BCCI After Match Against India
Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh urged the BCCI to support them in training their players.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Although it was the last match for Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, they put up a valiant fight against India and dished out a memorable performance. The team lost to India by 21 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Aamir Kaleem and Hameed Mirza had managed to push India to the back seat, but the batters' not being able to keep the required run rate in check resulted in the loss.
Oman captain appeals to BCCI for support
Oman skipper Jatinder Singh appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support Oman in terms of training and honing the skills of their players.
“Well, I think if we can get India coming forward, letting us make their home our home. If we can train there, go to the NCAs, train our skills, mental aspects, the fitness part, and play a lot of T20S with the club teams and Ranji teams, I think that will definitely help us, and that will fill the gap. We are an Associate nation. The reality is we do not get to play with the Test-playing nations,” Jatinder told reporters.
“So we are so, so fortunate that we got this platform to come and play here. And I am so grateful and so proud of the boys, the way they showed up the character in the current situation. So I think these kinds of tournaments, if they happen time and again, I think a larger number of Associates should be included so that they can rub shoulders and get close, fill the gap for what we have between the Test playing nations and the Associate nations.”
Suryakumar's discussion with the Oman players
Suryakumar was seen involved in a serious discussion with the Oman players, sharing his insights. The Oman seen listened to the lessons from the Indian captain attentively, and Jatinder revealed the details of the conversation between the parties.
“Surya spoke about the game and praised us, which means a lot. Our boys had questions on how to play in different phases of the T20 game. It was really nice to have a chat with him,” said Jatinder.