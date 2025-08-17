ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam Left Out Of Pakistan Squad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their team for the triangular T20 series and Asia Cup to be held in the UAE. A total of 17 players have been included in the team, but former captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Naseem Shah have not been included in the squad. Salman Ali Agha will remain the captain of the team.

A tri-series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE will be engaged in a triangular series from August 29 to September 7. The Asia Cup will be played between September 9 and September 28.

Afghanistan can’t be taken lightly

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Mike Hesson said in a press conference that the conditions in Sharjah are challenging and playing against them is and will always remain a challenge. He further said that we will prepare well for this, and the triangular series will give us a chance to prepare for the Asia Cup.

“Afghanistan were semifinalists in the previous T20 World Cup. They are a top side—especially when you play them in Sharjah," Hesson said.