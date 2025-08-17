Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam Left Out Of Pakistan Squad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their team for the triangular T20 series and Asia Cup to be held in the UAE. A total of 17 players have been included in the team, but former captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Naseem Shah have not been included in the squad. Salman Ali Agha will remain the captain of the team.
A tri-series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE will be engaged in a triangular series from August 29 to September 7. The Asia Cup will be played between September 9 and September 28.
Afghanistan can’t be taken lightly
Pakistan cricket team's head coach Mike Hesson said in a press conference that the conditions in Sharjah are challenging and playing against them is and will always remain a challenge. He further said that we will prepare well for this, and the triangular series will give us a chance to prepare for the Asia Cup.
“Afghanistan were semifinalists in the previous T20 World Cup. They are a top side—especially when you play them in Sharjah," Hesson said.
"Not only can our middle order rotate strike against spin, but they can also apply pressure, which is going to be vital. We’re not taking any of these games lightly. In terms of preparation for the Asia Cup, we honestly couldn’t ask for anything better,” he added.
Statement on Babar Azam being excluded
“There’s no doubt Babar has been asked to improve in some areas, particularly against spin and in terms of his strike-rate. Those are aspects I know he’s working very hard on at the moment,” he said.
“A player like Babar also has the opportunity to play in the BBL and showcase improvements in those areas of T20 cricket. He’s simply too good a player for us not to consider.”
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup T20
Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem