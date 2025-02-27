Asia Cup 2025 Likely To Be Held At Neutral Venue; Three More India vs Pakistan Clashes On Cards

Hyderabad: The Asia Cup, which will be a preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup, is all set to be played in September this year at a neutral venue. Although the hosting rights are with India, a report by PTI has claimed that the tournament is likely to be played on a neutral venue, which is likely to be either the UAE or Sri Lanka.

"The tournament will be held in September. India has the hosting rights but it will be played in UAE or Sri Lanka," a source in the Asian Cricket Council said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The previous Asia Cup was held in the 50-over format ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong will be the eight participating teams, and they will be divided in two groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will be entering the Super Four, where each team will play each other at least once. The teams in the first two positions in the table will then lock horns in the final against each other.

India and Pakistan are likely to be drawn in the same group, and thus, the fans might see three more India-Pakistan contests in 2025 after their recent encounter in the Champions Trophy.

Despite BCCI having the hosting rights, Pakistan are likely to deny travelling to the country considering the events which transpired in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The next T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan likely to play their matches at the latter venue.