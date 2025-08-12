Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah To Be Back In Action? Gill Leading Captaincy Race

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team will play the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup after playing a five-match Test series against England. The tournament will be played in T20 format due to the T20 World Cup, which is to be held in 2026. The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, from 9 to 28 September. The Indian team will start its campaign against the UAE from September 10, will take on Pakistan on September 14 and will play their last group match against Oman on September 19.

The biggest challenge for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before the tournament is the selection of the team squad, which will be announced at the end of this month. According to a report by news agency PTI, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah can also be included in this squad. Test team captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Akshar Patel are leading the race to become the vice-captain of the T20Is.

Gill captain, Axar vice-captain

Gill was prolific in the recent Test series against England, scoring 754 runs from five matches. He also performed very well in the IPL while captaining Gujarat Titans. Axar was India’s vice-captain in the last T20I series, and he would like to use his experience in the role from the previous series.

Bumrah to be selected India squad

The Indian right-arm pacer played only two Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The team is slotting him in the playing XI with a cautious approach. The report mentions that he might rest in the Test matches against the West Indies scheduled in October. The selectors are reluctant to make any major changes to the squad.

Tough call between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma

A BCCI source said that there is still a dilemma over the choice between Samson and Abhishek

"Abhishek Sharma is the world's No. 1 T20 batter in last ICC rankings. Sanju Samson has been fantastic last season with both bat and gloves. So it will certainly be a tough call, but Shubman in current form (although in Tests) can't be ignored. He had a good IPL also. The problem for selectors is, there are too many performers at the top of the order," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI.