Asia Cup 2025: ‘India Will Play To Win, Not To Experiment For T20 World Cup’, Opines Irfan Pathan

Hyderabad: With one more week to go, the Asian team are gearing up for the continental competition, which is set to start from September 9. India will enter the Asia Cup as defending champions and will be aiming to win the title for the ninth time. Ahead of the tournament, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has opined that the team might look to find the right combination of players for the T20 World Cup, which is to be held next year.

Irfan was speaking on the Sony Sports Network ahead of the Asia Cup. While answering a query asked by ETV Bharat, Irfan said that winning the Asia Cup will be the aim of the Indian team.

"I don't think Team India will walk the path of experimentation and take the Asia Cup lightly. Because the Asia Cup is a multinational competition. So they will jump to win. Because, in terms of quality, this competition will be at the top. Besides, this tournament is also historic. So I think the team will want to win at any cost,” he opined.

"If it was a bilateral series, there would have been room to experiment with a few players. But since it is the Asia Cup, winning will be the priority. If it comes to finding the right combination, the Asia Cup may play a role. But the desire to win the trophy will always come first in the mind.”

Irfan also opined that Bumrah can be the X-factor for the Indian team in the Asia Cup.

"It is not an easy task to choose someone other than Bumrah as the X-factor. There are two all-rounders in the team, like Hardik (Pandya) and Axar (Patel). Since all-rounders do both batting and bowling, the X-factor works more. But I am looking forward to seeing Varun Chakravarthy. Because he is in great form at the moment. Moreover, he is at the peak of confidence. So, among so many names, if I have to choose someone as the X-factor, I will choose Varun Chakravarthy as the bowler,” he added.