ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: 'Shame... Disgraceful’, Sahibzada Farhan’s Gun Firing Celebration Sparks Outrage

Hyderabad: Sahibzada Farhan played a crucial knock of 58 runs in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. However, his efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost the match by six wickets. Also, more than his knock, his gun-firing celebration grabbed the attention of many as it caused a lot of uproar on social media. Some of the cricket fans called Farhan’s act shameful and disgraceful as well. Not only cricket fans, but also political leaders, reacted to the way he celebrated and took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the central government.

Farhan receives social media backlash

Farhan targeted the Indian spinners, smashing five boundaries and three sixes to carve a key knock which helped Pakistan post a decent total on the scoreboard. He reached his fifty with a huge six against Axar Patel.

Immediately after completing his half-century, the 29-year-old turned towards the dugout and enacted a gun-firing gesture. His celebration comes at a time when 26 Indian tourists were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir just a month ago, in a Pakistan-sponsored attack.