IND vs PAK: 'Shame... Disgraceful’, Sahibzada Farhan’s Gun Firing Celebration Sparks Outrage
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at the BCCI and the central government after Farhan’s half-century celebration.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sahibzada Farhan played a crucial knock of 58 runs in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. However, his efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost the match by six wickets. Also, more than his knock, his gun-firing celebration grabbed the attention of many as it caused a lot of uproar on social media. Some of the cricket fans called Farhan’s act shameful and disgraceful as well. Not only cricket fans, but also political leaders, reacted to the way he celebrated and took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the central government.
Farhan receives social media backlash
Farhan targeted the Indian spinners, smashing five boundaries and three sixes to carve a key knock which helped Pakistan post a decent total on the scoreboard. He reached his fifty with a huge six against Axar Patel.
Immediately after completing his half-century, the 29-year-old turned towards the dugout and enacted a gun-firing gesture. His celebration comes at a time when 26 Indian tourists were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir just a month ago, in a Pakistan-sponsored attack.
Fans called out the celebration from the right-handed batter as disgraceful and shameless. Also, one of them criticised BCCI and the Government.
Shiv Sena UBT leaders take a dig at BCCI and BJP
Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Farhan’s celebrations.
“Sahibzada Farhan is showing how his brothers killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam through his half-century celebration. Shame on BCCI and Modi Gov for allowing a Cricket match with a country like this and giving them a platform to do this,” she wrote on her ‘X’ handle.
Sanjay Raut also reacted to Farhan’s celebration, saying the Pakistan batter spat on the face of the BCCI and the Modi government.
“Sahibzada Farhan just proved on the field how Pakistani terrorists slaughtered 26 innocents in Pahalgam—gunning them down like it was nothing. Reached his fifty and gripped the bat like an AK-47, firing boundaries! This spit in the face of BCCI & Modi govt is peak humiliation. For enabling India’s shame, Jay Shah deserves the Bharat Ratna,” he wrote.
