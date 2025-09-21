ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Arch-Rivals To Battle Once Again Amidst Handshake Controversy And Tension That Goes Beyond Sport

Hyderabad: India will face Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams will square off against each other amidst the strained political relations between them and the recent handshake controversy after their group stage clash, which became the talk of the town. Both teams will be up against each other for the second time in a week. While India would aim to replicate their performance from the last meeting, Pakistan would like to change the result this time around and script a victory.

India have been the unbeaten side in the tournament, winning all of their matches so far in the competition. Abhishek Sharma has been the highest run-getter for the team, scoring 99 runs from three matches with a massive strike rate of 225. Kuldeep Yadav has taken nine wickets from three fixtures.

Pakistan suffered their solitary defeat in the tournament against India. Their bowling department has struggled in the tournament, but they will aim to step up their performance in the battle against arch-rivals.

Head-to-head record