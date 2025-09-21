Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Arch-Rivals To Battle Once Again Amidst Handshake Controversy And Tension That Goes Beyond Sport
India will play against Pakistan in their opening match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will face Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams will square off against each other amidst the strained political relations between them and the recent handshake controversy after their group stage clash, which became the talk of the town. Both teams will be up against each other for the second time in a week. While India would aim to replicate their performance from the last meeting, Pakistan would like to change the result this time around and script a victory.
India have been the unbeaten side in the tournament, winning all of their matches so far in the competition. Abhishek Sharma has been the highest run-getter for the team, scoring 99 runs from three matches with a massive strike rate of 225. Kuldeep Yadav has taken nine wickets from three fixtures.
Pakistan suffered their solitary defeat in the tournament against India. Their bowling department has struggled in the tournament, but they will aim to step up their performance in the battle against arch-rivals.
Head-to-head record
India have played a total of 14 T20I matches against Pakistan and have won 11 of them. Men in Green have won three fixtures in the matchup.
Pitch Report
Dubai International Stadium is a helpful venue for the spinners. Also, the pace bowlers will get some aid from the surface with the new ball. Overall, it is a difficult pitch for the batters to score, and so the spectators can witness a low-scoring affair.
Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem